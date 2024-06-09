Golf: LPGA ShopRite Classic scores

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 09:20 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Saturday in the 54-hole LPGA ShopRite Classic in Galloway, New Jersey (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-71):

132 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 63-69

133 - Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 65-68

134 - Megan Khang 65-69, Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE) 65-69, An Na-rin (KOR) 64-70, Cheng Ssu-Chia (TPE) 69-65

135 - Sung Yu-jin (KOR) 67-68, Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR) 67-68, Mao Saigo (JPN) 67-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 67-68, Alena Sharp (CAN) 67-68, Yealimi Noh 66-69, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 65-70

