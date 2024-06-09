Golf: LPGA ShopRite Classic Scores
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 09:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Saturday in the 54-hole LPGA ShopRite Classic in Galloway, New Jersey (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-71):
132 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 63-69
133 - Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 65-68
134 - Megan Khang 65-69, Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE) 65-69, An Na-rin (KOR) 64-70, Cheng Ssu-Chia (TPE) 69-65
135 - Sung Yu-jin (KOR) 67-68, Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR) 67-68, Mao Saigo (JPN) 67-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 67-68, Alena Sharp (CAN) 67-68, Yealimi Noh 66-69, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 65-70
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From World
-
Dornoch wins Belmont Stakes at Saratoga28 seconds ago
-
Missile strikes cargo ship off Yemen: security firm33 seconds ago
-
Aid deliveries to Gaza resume through rebuilt pier36 seconds ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 playoff schedule10 minutes ago
-
Dornoch wins Belmont Stakes at Saratoga11 minutes ago
-
Imperious Jacobs rules Rome as Italy basks in 'Super Saturday'20 minutes ago
-
Two dead, fires in south Lebanon after Israeli strikes: state media21 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 playoff schedule41 minutes ago
-
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier: CENTCOM50 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v England T20 World Cup scores50 minutes ago
-
Ruthless Australia crush England at T20 World Cup50 minutes ago
-
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker50 minutes ago