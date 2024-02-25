Golf: LPGA Thailand Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Pattaya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Pattaya (par 72, *denotes amateur):
267 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 67-67-66-67
268 - Albane Valenzuela (SWI) 70-65-70-63
270 - Kim Sei-young (KOR) 66-68-71-65, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 70-69-65-66
271 - Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (THA) 67-71-68-65, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 67-68-69-67
272 - Lilia Vu (USA) 73-67-67-65, Emily Pedersen (DEN) 69-70-65-68
273 - Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 71-69-68-65, Jaravee Boonchat (THA) 68-67-71-67, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 67-70-68-68, Madelene SAgstrom (SWE) 67-67-69-70
274 - Chisato Iwai (JPN) 70-67-70-67, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 69-68-70-67, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 72-65-68-69
275 - Erika Hara (JPN) 68-71-67-68, Yuka Saso (JPN) 69-69-68-69
276 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 67-72-67-70, *Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (THA) 68-70-67-71
277 - Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 67-75-70-65, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 68-71-70-68, Danielle Kang (USA) 69-68-72-68
278 - An Na-rin (KOR) 72-72-68-66, Amy Yang (KOR) 73-70-67-68, Chien Pei-yun (TPE) 64-72-74-68, Lauren Coughlin (USA) 72-70-66-69, Georgia Hall (ENG) 71-69-69-69, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 67-69-70-72
