Golf: LPGA Tour Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the LPGA Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florda: (par 72, USA unless noted):

134 - Angel Yin 65-69

136 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 68-68, An Na-rin (KOR) 64-72

138 - Nelly Korda 72-66, Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 71-67, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 70-68, Amy Yang (KOR) 69-69, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 69-69

139 - Charley Hull (ENG) 73-66, Nataliya Guseva 70-69, Lucy Li 70-69, Jennifer Kupcho 70-69, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 68-71

140 - Lin Xiyu (CHN) 70-70, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 69-71, Hannah Green (AUS) 69-71, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 69-71, Linnea Strom (SWE) 68-72, Celine Boutier (FRA) 67-73, Linn Grant (SWE) 67-73

