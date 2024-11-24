Golf: LPGA Tour Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida: (par 72, USA unless noted):
201 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 71-67-63, Angel Yin 65-69-67
204 - Yin Ruoning (CHN) 70-68-66
205 - Charley Hull (ENG) 73-66-66, An Na-rin (KOR) 64-72-69
206 - Nataliya Guseva 70-69-67, Lucy Li 70-69-67
207 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 67-73-67, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 69-69-69, Nelly Korda 72-66-69, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 68-68-71
208 - Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 70-72-66, Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-74-67, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 68-71-69, Jennifer Kupcho 70-69-69
209 - Ally Ewing 71-70-68, Hannah Green (AUS) 69-71, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 69-71-69, Amy Yang (KOR) 69-69-71
210 - Kim A-lim (KOR) 74-70-66, Marina Alex 66-76-68, Pajaree Annannarukam (THA) 69-72-69
