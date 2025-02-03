Golf: LPGA Tournament Of Champions Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Leading scores after the final round of LPGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Orlando, Florida, on Sunday (par-72; USA unless noted):
268 - Kim A-Lim (KOR) 65-69-67-67
270 - Nelly Korda 71-67-67-65
273 - Linn Grant (SWE) 70-67-67-69
274 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 72-70-70-62, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 69-70-70-65
275 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 73-67-65-70
276 - Lauren Coughlin 72-68-68-68
277 - Rio Takeda (JPN) 70-68-71-68
278 - Leona Maguire (IRL) 70-68-72-68
280 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 72-72-68-68, Rose Zhang 70-71-71-68, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 70-71-71-68, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 72-69-70-69
283 - Elizabeth Szokol 71-74-72-66, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 72-72-70-69, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 70-75-66-72, Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-71-69-73
284 - Megan Khang 72-74-70-68, Angel Yin 72-71-70-71
286 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 69-76-71-70, Hannah Green (AUS) 70-71-74-71
