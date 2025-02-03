Open Menu

Golf: LPGA Tournament Of Champions Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Golf: LPGA Tournament of Champions scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Leading scores after the final round of LPGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Orlando, Florida, on Sunday (par-72; USA unless noted):

268 - Kim A-Lim (KOR) 65-69-67-67

270 - Nelly Korda 71-67-67-65

273 - Linn Grant (SWE) 70-67-67-69

274 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 72-70-70-62, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 69-70-70-65

275 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 73-67-65-70

276 - Lauren Coughlin 72-68-68-68

277 - Rio Takeda (JPN) 70-68-71-68

278 - Leona Maguire (IRL) 70-68-72-68

280 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 72-72-68-68, Rose Zhang 70-71-71-68, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 70-71-71-68, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 72-69-70-69

283 - Elizabeth Szokol 71-74-72-66, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 72-72-70-69, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 70-75-66-72, Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-71-69-73

284 - Megan Khang 72-74-70-68, Angel Yin 72-71-70-71

286 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 69-76-71-70, Hannah Green (AUS) 70-71-74-71

Recent Stories

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

45 minutes ago
 Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

2 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

3 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

3 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..

4 hours ago
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

4 hours ago
 Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

4 hours ago
 From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: S ..

From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..

4 hours ago
 China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput ..

China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025

5 hours ago
 King of Jordan to meet US president at White House ..

King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners o ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition

5 hours ago

More Stories From World