Golf: Masters scores

Published April 15, 2024

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Scores after Sunday's final round of the 88th Masters at par-72 Augusta National Golf Club:

277 - Scottie Scheffler (USA) 66-72-71-68

281 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 73-69-70-69

284 - Max Homa (USA) 67-71-73-73, Collin Morikawa (USA) 71-70-69-74, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 72-71-72-69

286 - Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 65-73-75-73, Cameron Smith (AUS) 71-72-72-71

287 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 72-72-70-73

288 - Will Zalatoris (USA) 70-77-72-69, Cameron Young (USA) 70-73-72-73, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 72-74-73-69

289 - Patrick Reed (USA) 74-70-73-72, Adam Schenk (USA) 73-71-72-73, Cameron Davis (AUS) 69-72-73-75, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 70-73-74-72

290 - Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 67-73-74-76, Sepp Straka (AUT) 73-71-74-72, Chris Kirk (USA) 74-75-68-73, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 70-73-72-75

291 - Lucas Glover (USA) 71-73-72-75, Taylor Moore (USA) 71-75-75-70

292 - Adam Scott (AUS) 76-74-70-72, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 74-74-75-69, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-73-73-75, Harris English (USA) 72-74-75-71, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 71-75-70-76, Keegan Bradley (USA) 78-71-74-69, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 71-77-71-73, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 70-78-71-73

293 - Rickie Fowler (USA) 76-74-71-72, Jason Day (AUS) 75-73-76-69, JT Poston (USA) 75-74-74-70, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 74-76-73-70, Tom Kim (KOR) 72-78-77-66

294 - Kurt Kitayama (USA) 71-73-82-68, Camilo Villegas (COL) 74-75-76-69, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 72-75-74-73

295 - Luke List (USA) 75-75-71-74, Russell Henley (USA) 73-77-74-71, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-76-76-73, Ryan Fox (NZL) 69-74-77-75, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 76-74-71-74

296 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 73-74-75-74, Phil Mickelson (USA) 73-75-74-74

297 - Sahith Theegala (USA) 74-74-74-75, Danny Willett (ENG) 68-75-76-78, Brooks Koepka (USA) 73-73-76-75, Denny McCarthy (USA) 74-74-79-70, José María Olazábal (ESP) 77-73-75-72, Jon Rahm (ESP) 73-76-72-76

298 - Grayson Murray (USA) 76-74-78-70

299 - Eric Cole (USA) 73-72-81-73

300 - Neal Shipley (USA) 71-76-80-73, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 75-73-82-70

301 - Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) 71-76-78-76, Tony Finau (USA) 71-78-72-80, Jake Knapp (USA) 74-76-78-73

302 - Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 71-79-77-75, Vijay Singh (FIJ) 75-73-82-72

304 - Tiger Woods (USA) 73-72-82-77

