Open Menu

Golf: PGA Canadian Open Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Golf: PGA Canadian Open scores

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club (USA unless noted, par-70):

196 - Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 64-66-66

200 - Ben Griffin 70-65-65, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 69-64-67, Ryan Fox (NZL) 66-64-70

201 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 67-70-64, Sam Burns 63-71-67, Trace Crowe 66-68-67, Joel Dahmen 67-65-69

202 - Victor Perez (FRA) 70-68-64, Aaron Rai (ENG) 67-70-65

203 - Tom Kim (KOR) 70-68-65, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66-72-65, Corey Conners (CAN) 69-67-67, Andrew Novak 66-67-70

204 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-69-66, Chad Ramey 68-70-66, Carson Young 68-69-67, Keith Mitchell 69-67-68, Sam Stevens 68-68-68

Related Topics

USA Young Hamilton Mitchell Hughes Chad Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

9 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

9 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

9 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

10 hours ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

10 hours ago
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

10 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

10 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

10 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

10 hours ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

10 hours ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

10 hours ago

More Stories From World