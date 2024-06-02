Golf: PGA Canadian Open Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club (USA unless noted, par-70):
196 - Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 64-66-66
200 - Ben Griffin 70-65-65, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 69-64-67, Ryan Fox (NZL) 66-64-70
201 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 67-70-64, Sam Burns 63-71-67, Trace Crowe 66-68-67, Joel Dahmen 67-65-69
202 - Victor Perez (FRA) 70-68-64, Aaron Rai (ENG) 67-70-65
203 - Tom Kim (KOR) 70-68-65, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66-72-65, Corey Conners (CAN) 69-67-67, Andrew Novak 66-67-70
204 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-69-66, Chad Ramey 68-70-66, Carson Young 68-69-67, Keith Mitchell 69-67-68, Sam Stevens 68-68-68
