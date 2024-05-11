Open Menu

Golf: PGA Championship Past 10 Winners

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Golf: PGA Championship past 10 winners

Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Past 10 winners of the PGA Championship ahead of next week's event at Valhalla:

2023: Brooks Koepka (USA)

2022: Justin Thomas (USA)

2021: Phil Mickelson (USA)

2020: Collin Morikawa (USA)

2019: Brooks Koepka (USA)

2018: Brooks Koepka (USA)

2017: Justin Thomas (USA)

2016: Jimmy Walker (USA)

2015: Jason Day (AUS)

2014: Rory McIlroy (NIR)

