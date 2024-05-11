Golf: PGA Championship Past 10 Winners
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Past 10 winners of the PGA Championship ahead of next week's event at Valhalla:
2022: Justin Thomas (USA)
2021: Phil Mickelson (USA)
2015: Jason Day (AUS)
2014: Rory McIlroy (NIR)
