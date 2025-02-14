Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the PGA Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines (par 72, USA unless noted):
68 - Denny McCarthy
69 - Seamus Power (IRL), Patrick Rodgers
70 - Davis Thompson, Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler
71 - Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria (COL), Jake Knapp, Andrew Novak, Min Woo Lee (AUS), Michael Kim
72 - Corey Conners (CAN), Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Aaron Rai (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Sam Stevens
73 - Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (NOR), Tom Kim (KOR), Shane Lowry (IRL), Collin Morikawa
afp
