Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational Scores

Published February 14, 2025

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the PGA Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines (par 72, USA unless noted):

68 - Denny McCarthy

69 - Seamus Power (IRL), Patrick Rodgers

70 - Davis Thompson, Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler

71 - Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria (COL), Jake Knapp, Andrew Novak, Min Woo Lee (AUS), Michael Kim

72 - Corey Conners (CAN), Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Aaron Rai (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Sam Stevens

73 - Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (NOR), Tom Kim (KOR), Shane Lowry (IRL), Collin Morikawa

afp

