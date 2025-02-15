Open Menu

Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025

Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the PGA Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines (par 72, USA unless noted):

136 - Davis Thompson 70-66

137 - Scottie Scheffler 70-67

138 - Denny McCarthy 68-70

139 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-67

140 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 74-66, Patrick Rodgers 69-71

141 - Nick Dunlap 71-70

142 - Seamus Power (IRL) 69-73, Akshay Bhatia 75-67, Wyndham Clark 70-72, Aaron Rai (ENG) 72-70, Jake Knapp 71-71, Andrew Novak 71-71

143 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 75-68, Michael Kim 71-72, Russell Henley 72-71, Sam Stevens 72-71

144 - Patrick Cantlay 74-70, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 74-70, Kevin Yu (TPE) 74-70, Justin Thomas 73-71, Adam Scott (AUS) 74-70, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 74-70

