Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational Scores

Published February 16, 2025

Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines (par 72, USA unless noted):

208 - Patrick Rodgers 69-71-68

209 - Denny McCarthy 68-70-71

210 - Ludvig Åberg (SWE) 74-66-70

212 - Tony Finau 76-69-67, Patrick Cantlay 74-70-68, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 75-68-69, Davis Thompson 70-66-76

213 - Nico Echavarria (COL) 71-74-68, Maverick McNealy 75-70-68, Justin Thomas 73-71-69, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-67-74, Scottie Scheffler 70-67-76

214 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 74-72-68, Nick Taylor (CAN) 74-71-69, Michael Kim 71-72-71

215 - Harris English 75-71-69, Sam Stevens 72-71-72, Akshay Bhatia 75-67-73, Nick Dunlap 71-70-74

216 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 76-71-69, Daniel Berger 75-71-70, Rickie Fowler 77-69-70, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 74-70-72, Andrew Novak 71-71-74, Jake Knapp 71-71-74, Wyndham Clark 70-72-74, Seamus Power (IRL) 69-73-74

