Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational Scores

Published February 17, 2025

Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the PGA Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines (par 72, USA unless noted):

276 - Ludvig Åberg (SWE) 74-66-70-66

277 - Maverick McNealy 75-70-68-64

279 - Scottie Scheffler 70-67-76-66, Patrick Rodgers 69-71-68-71

280 - Patrick Cantlay 74-70-68-68, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 75-68-69-68, Tony Finau 76-69-67-68, Denny McCarthy 68-70-71-71

282 - Akshay Bhatia 75-67-73-67, Nick Taylor (CAN) 74-71-69-68, Justin Thomas 73-71-69-69

283 - Daniel Berger 75-71-70-67

284 - Andrew Novak 71-71-74-68, Michael Kim 71-72-71-70, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 74-72-68-70, Davis Thompson 70-66-76-72

285 - Collin Morikawa 73-72-73-67, Kevin Yu 74-70-73-68, Brian Harman 76-71-70-68, Sahith Theegala 72-76-69-68, Jake Knapp 71-71-74-69, Nick Dunlap 71-70-74-70, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-67-74-72

