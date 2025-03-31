Golf: PGA Houston Open Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the PGA Houston Open (USA unless noted, par 70):
260 - Min Woo Lee (AUS) 66-64-63-67
261 - Gary Woodland 69-64-66-62, Scottie Scheffler 67-62-69-63
263 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70-67-64-62
265 - Wyndham Clark 69-68-64-64, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 65-65-70-65, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 70-66-65-64, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 65-67-65-68
266 - Ryan Gerard 65-65-68-68
267 - Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 69-66-66-66
268 - Lee Hodges 68-69-66-65, Rico Hoey (PHI) 70-66-68-64, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 70-64-67-67, Isaiah Salinda 69-66-66-67
269 - Eric Cole 66-67-71-65, Hayden Springer 67-70-64-68, Ryan Fox 68-65-65-71
