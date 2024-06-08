Golf: PGA Memorial Tournament Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio (USA unless noted, par-72):
135 - Scottie Scheffler 67-68
138 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 66-72, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-69
139 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 72-67, Keegan Bradley 70-69
140 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-72
141 - Tony Finau 71-70, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 70-71, Xander Schauffele 68-73, Akshay Bhatia 69-72
142 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 69-73, Sepp Straka (AUT) 72-70, Collin Morikawa 68-74, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 72-70
143 - Seamus Power (IRL) 69-74, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 73-70, Nick Dunlap 70-73, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 73-70, Billy Horschel 69-74
144 - Alex Noren (SWE) 70-74, Sahith Theegala 73-71, Russell Henley 73-71, Lee Hodges 71-73, JT Poston 75-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-76, Max Homa 71-73, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 71-73, Will Zalatoris 74-70
