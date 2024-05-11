Golf: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Myrtle Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the PGA Tour Myrtle Beach Classic (par-71, USA unless noted):
130 - Chris Gotterup 66-64
131 - Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 64-67
132 - Jorge Campillo (ESP) 66-66
133 - Alex Smalley 68-65, Davis Thompson 65-68, Beau Hossler 64-69, Aistair Docherty 65-68
134 - Dylan Wu 66-68, Joseph Bramlett 68-66, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 67-67, Chez Reavie 68-66, Trace Crowe 71-63, Chan Kim 66-68, Greyson Sigg 67-67
135 - Patton Kizzire 70-65, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 68-67, Justin Suh 67-68, Ben Griffin 67-68
