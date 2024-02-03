Open Menu

Golf: PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Golf: PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am at par-72 Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill courses (USA unless noted):

133 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 63-70, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-65, Scottie Scheffler 69-64

134 - Patrick Cantlay 64-70

135 - Justin Thomas 68-67, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 65-70, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 66-69

136 - Kim Si-woo(KOR) 66-70, Keegan Bradley 70-66, Beau Hossler (USA) 69-67

137 - Tom Hoge 71-66, Collin Morikawa 67-70, Sahith Theegala 70-67137 - Peter Malnati 69-68, Sam Burns 68-69, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-68, Mark Hubbard 69-68

138 - Denny McCarthy 68-70, JT Poston 70-68, Sam Ryder 71-67, Rickie Fowler 67-71, Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 71-67

