Golf: PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 09:40 AM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am at par-72 Pebble Beach (USA unless noted):

199 - Wyndham Clark 72-67-60

200 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-65-67

201 - Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 65-70-66

202 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 63-70-69, Mark Hubbard 69-68-65

203 - Justin Thomas 68-67-68, Tom Hoge 71-66-66, Scottie Scheffler 69-64-70, Jason Day (AUS) 69-71-63

204 - Sam Burns 68-69-67

205 - Patrick Cantlay 64-70-71, Keegan Bradley 70-66-69, Justin Rose (ENG) 68-71-66

206 - Beau Hossler 69-67-70, Peter Malnati 69-68-69, Collin Morikawa 67-70-69, Eric Cole 68-71-67, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 66-69-71, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 66-71-69

207 - Adam Scott (AUS) 72-67-68, Cameron Davis (AUS) 70-69-68, JT Poston 70-68-69, Sahith Theegala 70-67-70, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-70-68, Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) 69-70-68.

More Stories From World