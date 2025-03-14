Golf: PGA Players Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Leading scores from Thursday's first round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (USA unless noted, par 72, darkness halted play with five players yet to finish):

66 - Lucas Glover, JJ Spaun, Camilo Villegas (COL)

67 - Min Woo Lee (AUS), Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy (NIR), Akshay Bhatia

68 - Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger (GER), Aaron Rai (ENG), Bud Cauley, Denny McCarthy, Chandler Phillips, Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Rickie Fowler, Sam Ryder, Trey Mullinax, Laurie Canter (ENG)

69 - Joe Highsmith, Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Isaiah Salinda, Ben Kohles, Jacob Bridgeman, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith (CAN), Patrick Cantlay, Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Adam Hadwin (CAN)