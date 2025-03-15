Open Menu

Golf: PGA Players Championship Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Golf: PGA Players Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Leading scores from Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (USA unless noted, par 72):

133 - Min Woo Lee (AUS) 67-66, Akshay Bhatia 67-66

134 - JJ Spaun 66-68

135 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-68, Collin Morikawa 70-65, Alex Smalley 68-67

136 - Lucas Glover 66-70, Will Zalatoris 70-66

137 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 71-66, Jake Knapp 69-68

138 - Jacob Bridgeman 69-69, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-70, Harris English 72-66, Billy Horschel 67-71, Sepp Straka (AUT) 70-68

139 - Charley Hoffman 74-65, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-70, Scottie Scheffler 69-70, Taylor Moore 71-68, Rickie Fowler 68-71, Patrick Cantlay 69-70, Sam Ryder 68-71, Max McGreevy 68-71, Beau Hossler 70-69, Matt McCarty 70-69, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-71, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 69-70, Bud Cauley 68-71.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

6 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

10 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

10 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

10 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

10 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

10 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

10 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World