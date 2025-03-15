Golf: PGA Players Championship Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Leading scores from Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (USA unless noted, par 72):
133 - Min Woo Lee (AUS) 67-66, Akshay Bhatia 67-66
134 - JJ Spaun 66-68
135 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-68, Collin Morikawa 70-65, Alex Smalley 68-67
136 - Lucas Glover 66-70, Will Zalatoris 70-66
137 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 71-66, Jake Knapp 69-68
138 - Jacob Bridgeman 69-69, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-70, Harris English 72-66, Billy Horschel 67-71, Sepp Straka (AUT) 70-68
139 - Charley Hoffman 74-65, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-70, Scottie Scheffler 69-70, Taylor Moore 71-68, Rickie Fowler 68-71, Patrick Cantlay 69-70, Sam Ryder 68-71, Max McGreevy 68-71, Beau Hossler 70-69, Matt McCarty 70-69, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-71, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 69-70, Bud Cauley 68-71.
