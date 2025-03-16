Golf: PGA Players Championship Scores
Published March 16, 2025
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (USA unless noted, par 72):
204 - JJ Spaun 66-68-70
205 - Bud Cauley 68-71-66
207 - Lucas Glover 66-70-71, Alex Smalley 68-67-72
208 - Corey Conners (CAN) 71-71-66, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-68-73, Akshay Bhatia 67-66-75
209 - Danny Walker 73-70-66, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-71-70, Max McGreevy 68-71-70, Patrick Cantlay 69-70-70, Sepp Straka (AUT) 70-68-71, Jake Knapp 69-68-72
210 - JT Poston 73-68-69, Ryan Gerard 72-69-69
211 - Chris Kirk 70-71-70, Davis Thompson 72-68-71, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 69-70-72, Sam Ryder 68-71-72, Scottie Scheffler 69-70-72, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 67-66-78
212 - Tom Kim (KOR) 70-73-69, Daniel Berger 70-73-69, Denny McCarthy 68-74-70, Tom Hoge 71-70-71, Taylor Moore 71-68-73, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-70-73, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 71-66-75, Collin Morikawa 70-65-77
