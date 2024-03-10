Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Rio Grande, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Saturday after the third round of the US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at Grande Reserve in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (USA unless noted, par-72):
198 - Ben Kohles 69-66-63
200 - Jimmy Stanger 68-65-67, Brice Garnett 66-66-68, Matti Schmid (GER) 67-65-68
201 - Erik Barnes 66-66-69, Joe Highsmith 65-65-71
202 - Hayden Springer 68-65-69
203 - Nico Echavarria (COL) 68-67-68
204 - Rico Hoey (PHI) 65-72-67, Max Greyserman 65-69-70, Tyler Duncan 67-67-70, Norman Xiong 65-69-70
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: South African Premiership results6 minutes ago
-
Girona ease back into second as Atletico woes continue7 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table7 minutes ago
-
Girona ease back into second as Atletico woes continue7 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table17 minutes ago