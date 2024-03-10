Open Menu

Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open Scores

March 10, 2024

Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open scores

Rio Grande, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Saturday after the third round of the US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at Grande Reserve in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (USA unless noted, par-72):

198 - Ben Kohles 69-66-63

200 - Jimmy Stanger 68-65-67, Brice Garnett 66-66-68, Matti Schmid (GER) 67-65-68

201 - Erik Barnes 66-66-69, Joe Highsmith 65-65-71

202 - Hayden Springer 68-65-69

203 - Nico Echavarria (COL) 68-67-68

204 - Rico Hoey (PHI) 65-72-67, Max Greyserman 65-69-70, Tyler Duncan 67-67-70, Norman Xiong 65-69-70

