Golf: PGA Puntacana Championship Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Leading scores after the final round of the Puntacana Championship at the Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic Sunday (USA unless noted) par 72:

265 - Billy Horschel 67-69-66-63

267 - Wesley Bryan 63-66-70-68

269 - Kevin Tway 68-66-66-69

270 - Charley Hoffman 66-68-69-67, Justin Lower 66-64-71-69

272 - Chan Kim 66-70-71-65, Parker Coody 66-70-67-69, Alex Smalley 68-67-68-69

273 - Peter Kuest 68-72-67-66, Greyson Sigg 68-65-70-70

274 - Matti Schmid (AUT) 70-70-67-67, Trace Crowe 69-68-67-70, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 67-69-65-73

275 - Ben Griffin 72-68-68-67, Michael Kim 70-68-69-68, Rafael Campos (PUR) 68-68-70-69, Nico Echavarria (COL) 71-64-69-71

