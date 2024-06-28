Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the US PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club (USA unless noted, par 72):
64 - Akshay Bhatia
65 - Taylor Montgomery, Michael Kim
66 - Aaron Rai (ENG), Eric Cole, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Matti Schmid (GER)
67 - Nick Dunlap, Cameron Young, Ben Kohles, Ben Silverman (CAN), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin, Neal Shipley
