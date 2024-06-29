Open Menu

Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club (USA unless noted, par 72):

131 - Akshay Bhatia 64-67, Aaron Rai (ENG) 66-65

133 - Taylor Montgomery 65-68, Troy Merritt 69-64, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 69-64, Cameron Young 67-66

134 - Eric Cole 66-68, Cam Davis (AUS) 68-66, Joel Dahmen 70-64

135 - Jake Knapp 70-65, Wesley Bryan 68-67, Sam Stevens 69-66, Neal Shipley 67-68, Joe Highsmith 71-64

