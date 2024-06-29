Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club (USA unless noted, par 72):
131 - Akshay Bhatia 64-67, Aaron Rai (ENG) 66-65
133 - Taylor Montgomery 65-68, Troy Merritt 69-64, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 69-64, Cameron Young 67-66
134 - Eric Cole 66-68, Cam Davis (AUS) 68-66, Joel Dahmen 70-64
135 - Jake Knapp 70-65, Wesley Bryan 68-67, Sam Stevens 69-66, Neal Shipley 67-68, Joe Highsmith 71-64
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
More Stories From World
-
Biles a step closer to Paris as injuries rattle US Olympic gymnastics trials7 seconds ago
-
Planting giant cactus to stave off desertification in Brazil19 seconds ago
-
Colombia into Copa quarters after romp while Brazil rolls10 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed as elections heat up10 minutes ago
-
Migrant fans breathe life into Copa America7 hours ago
-
Kasatkina to face Fernandez in Eastbourne WTA final7 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court ruling curbs power of federal agencies7 hours ago
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International ATP results7 hours ago
-
Bagnaia sets new lap record in Dutch MotoGP qualifying at the 'Cathedral'7 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court rules in favor of January 6 rioters7 hours ago
-
Max on Austrian sprint pole as Verstappen senior blasts 'childish' Horner7 hours ago
-
Putin says Russia should produce previously banned missiles7 hours ago