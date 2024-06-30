Open Menu

Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club (USA unless noted, par 72, a- denotes amateur):

199 - Aaron Rai (ENG) 66-65-68, Akshay Bhatia 64-67-68

200 - Cam Davis (AUS) 68-66-66, Cameron Young 67-66-67

201 - Sam Stevens 69-66-66, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 69-64-68

202 - a-Luke Clanton 69-68-65, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 68-68-66, Joel Dahmen 70-64-68

203 - Davis Thompson 68-69-66, Nick Dunlap 67-69-67, Patrick Rodgers 69-67-67, Troy Merritt 69-64-70

204 - Ben Silverman (CAN) 67-70-67, David Skinns (ENG) 71-66-67, Hayden Buckley 71-67-66, Hayden Springer 71-65-68, Eric Cole 66-68-70

205 - Rickie Fowler 66-72-67, Dylan Wu 69-68-68, Taylor Moore 68-71-66, JJ Spaun 67-69-69, Neal Shipley 67-68-70, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 67-69-69, Jake Knapp 70-65-70

