Golf: PGA St Jude Championship Scores

Published August 17, 2024

Golf: PGA St Jude Championship scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the PGA St. Jude Championship (par-70, USA unless noted):

129 - Denny McCarthy 66-63, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 65-64

130 - Sam Burns 67-63

131 - Scottie Scheffler 66-65

132 - Nick Dunlap 67-65, Justin Rose (ENG) 66-66

133 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 70-63, Billy Horschel, 68-65, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 67-66

134 - Chris Kirk 64-70, Will Zalatoris 69-65, Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) 68-66

135 - Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 71-64, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 70-65, Aaron Rai (ENG) 69-66, Brian Harman 69-66, Tony Finau 69-66, Brendon Todd 66-69, Xander Schauffele 66-69

136 - Russell Henley 68-68, Harris English 68-68, Ben Griffin 66-70, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 66-70, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 70-66, Nick Taylor (CAN) 68-68, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 65-71

