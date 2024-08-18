Golf: PGA St Jude Championship Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA St. Jude Championship (par-70, USA unless noted):
193 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 65-64-64
198 - Nick Dunlap 67-65-66
199 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 70-63-66
200 - Scottie Scheffler 66-65-69, Sam Burns 67-63-70
201 - Will Zalatoris 69-65-67, Denny McCarthy 66-63-72
202 - Xander Schauffele 66-69-67
203 - Billy Horschel 68-65-70, Tony Finau 69-66-68, Akshay Bhatia 69-68-66, Justin Rose (ENG) 66-66-71, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 70-65-68, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 67-66-70, Seamus Power (IRL) 67-70-66
204 - Jason Day (AUS) 72-67-65, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 66-70-68, Brendon Todd 66-69-69, Wyndham Clark 68-69-67
