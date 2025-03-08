Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Leading scores after second round of PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Orlando, Florida on Friday (par-72; USA unless noted):
136 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-67
138 - Wyndham Clark 67-71
139 - Collin Morikawa 71-68, Corey Conners (CAN) 69-70
140 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 70-70, Russell Henley 72-68, Jason Day (AUS) 76-64
141 - Justin Thomas 71-70, Keegan Bradley 69-72, Max Greyserman 70-71
142 - Kim Si-Woo (KOR) 70-72
143 - Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 73-70, Sepp Straka (AUT) 77-66, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 72-71, Justin Rose (ENG) 70-73, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 76-67, Tony Finau 72-71, Scottie Scheffler 71-72
144 - Michael Kim 75-69, Austin Eckroat 74-70, Jackson Koivun 72-72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-75, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 75-69
145 - Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 74-71, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 73-72, An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 76-69, Patrick Cantlay 71-74, Tom Hoge 73-72, Eric Cole 74-71
