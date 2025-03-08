Open Menu

Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Leading scores after second round of PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Orlando, Florida on Friday (par-72; USA unless noted):

136 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-67

138 - Wyndham Clark 67-71

139 - Collin Morikawa 71-68, Corey Conners (CAN) 69-70

140 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 70-70, Russell Henley 72-68, Jason Day (AUS) 76-64

141 - Justin Thomas 71-70, Keegan Bradley 69-72, Max Greyserman 70-71

142 - Kim Si-Woo (KOR) 70-72

143 - Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 73-70, Sepp Straka (AUT) 77-66, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 72-71, Justin Rose (ENG) 70-73, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 76-67, Tony Finau 72-71, Scottie Scheffler 71-72

144 - Michael Kim 75-69, Austin Eckroat 74-70, Jackson Koivun 72-72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-75, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 75-69

145 - Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 74-71, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 73-72, An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 76-69, Patrick Cantlay 71-74, Tom Hoge 73-72, Eric Cole 74-71

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

8 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

8 hours ago
 Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

9 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

9 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 r ..

Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World