Golf: PGA Tour Championship Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship at par-71 East Lake (USA unless noted, some player scores adjusted up to 10 strokes based on season point totals):
21-under
Scottie Scheffler 65, 66
17-under
Collin Morikawa 66,63
16-under
Xander Schauffele 70, 64
12-under
Sahith Theegala 67, 66, Wyndham Clark 67, 67, Adam Scott (AUS) 66, 67
11-under
Sam Burns 67, 68
9-under
Tony Finau 70, 66, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 70, 70
8-under
Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 71, 68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 69, 68 Rory McIlroy (NIR) 69, 69
7-under
Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 67, 69, Justin Thomas 66, 69, Patrick Cantlay 69, 70.
