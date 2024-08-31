Golf: PGA Tour Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship at par-71 East Lake (USA unless noted, some player scores adjusted up to 10 strokes based on season point totals):

21-under

Scottie Scheffler 65, 66

17-under

Collin Morikawa 66,63

16-under

Xander Schauffele 70, 64

12-under

Sahith Theegala 67, 66, Wyndham Clark 67, 67, Adam Scott (AUS) 66, 67

11-under

Sam Burns 67, 68

9-under

Tony Finau 70, 66, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 70, 70

8-under

Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 71, 68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 69, 68 Rory McIlroy (NIR) 69, 69

7-under

Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 67, 69, Justin Thomas 66, 69, Patrick Cantlay 69, 70.