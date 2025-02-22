Golf: PGA Tour Mexico Open
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Mexico Open at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (USA unless noted, par-71):
126 - Aldrich Potgieter (RSA) 65-61
130 - Stephan Jaeger (GER) 66-64, Brian Campbell 65-65
131 - Aaron Rai (ENG) 67-64
132 - Ben Griffin 67-65, Akshay Bhatia 66-66, Isaiah Salinda 65-67
133 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 66-67, Ryan Gerard 66-67, Steven Fisk 69-64
134 - Kevin Roy 68-66, Jesper Svensson (SWE) 68-66, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 66-68, Alex Smalley 69-65, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 66-68, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 65-69, Jeremy Paul (GER) 64-70
