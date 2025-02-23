Golf: PGA Tour Mexico Open
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Mexico Open at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-71):
193 - Aldrich Potgieter (RSA) 65-61-67
194 - Brian Campbell 65-65-64
196 - Stephan Jaeger (GER) 66-64-66
198 - Alex Smalley 69-65-64
199 - Ben Griffin 67-65-67, Aaron Rai (ENG) 67-64-68
200 - Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 65-69-66, Isaiah Salinda 65-67-68
201 - a-Justin Hastings (CAY) 69-67-65, Patrick Rodgers 67-68-66, Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 69-66-66
202 - Joel Dahmen 68-69-65, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 66-68-68, Steven Fisk 69-64-69, Kevin Roy 68-66-68, Akshay Bhatia 66-66-70
