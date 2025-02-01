Open Menu

Golf: PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:51 AM

Golf: PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Leading second-round scores from the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Friday (par-72; USA unless noted):

130 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 65-65

133 - Russell Henley 64-69, Cam Davis (AUS)

134 - Tony Finau 67-67, Andrew Novak 69-65, Tom Kim (KOR) 69-65, Justin Rose (ENG) 65-69, Austin Eckroat 67-67

135 - Lee Hodges 66-69, Lucas Glover 66-69, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 65-70, Eric Cole 66-69

136 - Patrick Cantlay 66-70, Patrick Rodgers 70-66, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-70, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 65-71, Collin Morikawa 69-67, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66-70, Justin Thomas 66-70

