Golf: PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:51 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Leading second-round scores from the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Friday (par-72; USA unless noted):
130 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 65-65
133 - Russell Henley 64-69, Cam Davis (AUS)
134 - Tony Finau 67-67, Andrew Novak 69-65, Tom Kim (KOR) 69-65, Justin Rose (ENG) 65-69, Austin Eckroat 67-67
135 - Lee Hodges 66-69, Lucas Glover 66-69, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 65-70, Eric Cole 66-69
136 - Patrick Cantlay 66-70, Patrick Rodgers 70-66, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-70, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 65-71, Collin Morikawa 69-67, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66-70, Justin Thomas 66-70
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..
Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes
Light rain expected Saturday
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..
More Stories From World
-
Golf: PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores2 minutes ago
-
Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, sparking fire on the ground2 minutes ago
-
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures2 minutes ago
-
Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, sparking blaze: US media2 minutes ago
-
Nvidia meets Trump amid AI trade tensions2 minutes ago
-
50 years on, Umm Kulthum is still the voice of the Arab world2 minutes ago
-
Venezuela frees six US detainees after Maduro meets Trump envoy2 minutes ago
-
Philadelphia plane crash marks a second US aviation disaster3 minutes ago
-
Venezuela frees six US detainees after Maduro meets Trump envoy3 minutes ago
-
UN 'alarmed' at reported summary executions of civilians in Sudan3 minutes ago
-
Overwhelmed? DC crash puts spotlight on US air traffic agency3 minutes ago
-
Russian missile attack hits Odesa, wounding three32 minutes ago