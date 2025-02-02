Golf: PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:10 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Leading third-round scores from the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Friday (par-72; USA unless noted):
200 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 65-65-70
201 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66-70-65, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-70-65
202 - Justin Rose (ENG) 65-69-68, Tom Kim (KOR) 69-65-68, Cam Davis (AUS) 65-68-69
203 - Lucas Glover 66-69-68
204 - Russell Henley 64-69-71
205 - Austin Eckroat 67-67-71
206 - Sam Stevens 67-70-69, Scottie Scheffler 67-70-69, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 67-70-69, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 65-71-70, Lee Hodges 66-69-71
207 - Jason Day (AUS) 70-69-68, Billy Horschel 72-65-70, Jake Knapp 65-72-70, Sam Burns 68-69-70, Collin Morikawa 69-67-71, Tony Finau 67-67-73
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
More Stories From World
-
US Democrats anoint new leader to take on Trump for 'working people'5 minutes ago
-
Trump tariff deadline looms, Canada told levies coming Tuesday5 minutes ago
-
Japan beat Britain in Davis Cup as Danish rally stops Serbia5 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid fall at Espanyol as Atletico cut Liga gap5 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores5 minutes ago
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of deadly strike on civilians in Kursk region15 minutes ago
-
Netanyahu to begin talks on 2nd phase of Gaza truce15 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 1415 minutes ago
-
Mexico accuses US of 'slander' over cartel alliance claim25 minutes ago
-
Doris proud as faltering champions Ireland beat England in Six Nations opener25 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table8 hours ago
-
Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven8 hours ago