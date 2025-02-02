Golf: PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Leading third-round scores from the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Friday (par-72; USA unless noted):

200 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 65-65-70

201 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66-70-65, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-70-65

202 - Justin Rose (ENG) 65-69-68, Tom Kim (KOR) 69-65-68, Cam Davis (AUS) 65-68-69

203 - Lucas Glover 66-69-68

204 - Russell Henley 64-69-71

205 - Austin Eckroat 67-67-71

206 - Sam Stevens 67-70-69, Scottie Scheffler 67-70-69, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 67-70-69, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 65-71-70, Lee Hodges 66-69-71

207 - Jason Day (AUS) 70-69-68, Billy Horschel 72-65-70, Jake Knapp 65-72-70, Sam Burns 68-69-70, Collin Morikawa 69-67-71, Tony Finau 67-67-73

