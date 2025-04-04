Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 09:11 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Leading first-round scores on Thursday at the US PGA Tour Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-72):
63 - Sam Ryder
64 - Keith Mitchell
66 - Brian Harman
67 - Carson Young, Jordan Spieth
68 - Tommy Fleetwood, Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Steven Fisk, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, a-Ben James
69 - Chan Kim, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Matteo Manassero (ITA), Rico Hoey (PHI), Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Peter Malnati
