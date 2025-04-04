Open Menu

Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 09:11 AM

Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Leading first-round scores on Thursday at the US PGA Tour Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-72):

63 - Sam Ryder

64 - Keith Mitchell

66 - Brian Harman

67 - Carson Young, Jordan Spieth

68 - Tommy Fleetwood, Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Steven Fisk, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, a-Ben James

69 - Chan Kim, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Matteo Manassero (ITA), Rico Hoey (PHI), Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Peter Malnati

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign art ..

Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024

8 hours ago
 BKFC arrives in Dubai

BKFC arrives in Dubai

8 hours ago
 OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on ..

OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..

8 hours ago
 European automakers call for swift resolution of E ..

European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..

8 hours ago
 2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA

2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA

9 hours ago
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeat ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syr ..

9 hours ago
 GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrik ..

GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syr ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisat ..

Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 2025

9 hours ago
 Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regiona ..

Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

9 hours ago
 Wide space available to increase trade relations w ..

Wide space available to increase trade relations with US: Rizwan Sheikh

9 hours ago

More Stories From World