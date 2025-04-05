Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open Scores
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Leading second-round scores on Friday at the US PGA Tour Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-72):
132 - Brian Harman 66-66
136 - Keith Mitchell 64-72
137 - Sam Ryder 63-74, Matt Wallace (ENG) 70-67, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 70-67
138 - Daniel Berger 70-68, Carson Young 67-71, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-69, Andrew Novak 68-70, Patrick Cantlay 71-67, J.
T. Poston 72-66, Antoine Rozner (FRA) 73-65
130 - Henrik Norlander (SWE) 72-67, Harry Hall (ENG) 70-69, a-Ben James 68-71, Denny McCarthy, 71-68, Zach Johnson 71-68, Harry Higgs 73-66, John Pak 71-68, Ryan Gerard 73-66, Quade Cummins 71-68
