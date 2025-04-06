Open Menu

Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Leading third-round scores on Saturday at the US PGA Tour Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-72):

204 - Brian Harman (USA) 66-66-72

207 - Andrew Novak (USA) 68-70-69

208 - Tom Hoge (USA) 72-68-68

209 - Keith Mitchell (USA) 64-72-73

210 - Chad Ramey (USA) 72-68-70, Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70-70-70, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 70-67-73

211 - Maverick McNealy (USA) 68-72-71, Denny McCarthy (USA) 71-68-72

212 - Francesco Molinari (ITA) 70-70-72, Corey Conners (CAN) 71-71-70, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-69-74, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 70-71-71, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 72-67-73, Zach Johnson (USA) 71-68-73, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 71-67-74

