Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Leading third-round scores on Saturday at the US PGA Tour Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-72):
204 - Brian Harman (USA) 66-66-72
207 - Andrew Novak (USA) 68-70-69
208 - Tom Hoge (USA) 72-68-68
209 - Keith Mitchell (USA) 64-72-73
210 - Chad Ramey (USA) 72-68-70, Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70-70-70, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 70-67-73
211 - Maverick McNealy (USA) 68-72-71, Denny McCarthy (USA) 71-68-72
212 - Francesco Molinari (ITA) 70-70-72, Corey Conners (CAN) 71-71-70, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-69-74, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 70-71-71, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 72-67-73, Zach Johnson (USA) 71-68-73, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 71-67-74
