Golf: PGA Tour The Sentry Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Leading scores after the second round of the PGA Tour's The Sentry Tournament at Kapaulua, Hawaii on Friday (Par-73, USA unless noted):
130 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 65-65
131 - Collin Morikawa 66-65
132 - Tom Hoge 64-68, Maverick McNealy 68-64, Corey Conners (CAN) 66-66, Thomas Detry (BEL) 67-65
133 - Harry Hall (ENG) 68-65, Keegan Bradley 69-64, Wyndham Clark 69-64, Cameron Young 66-67
134 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 69-65
135 - Will Zalatoris 65-70
136 - Tony Finau 67-69, Austin Eckroat 68-68, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 69-67, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 67-69, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-65, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 68-68, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 70-66
