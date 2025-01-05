Golf: PGA Tour The Sentry Scores
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Leading scores after the third round of the PGA Tour's The Sentry Tournament at Kapalua, Hawaii, on Saturday (Par-73, USA unless noted):
192 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 65-65-62
193 - Collin Morikawa 66-65-62
197 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 67-65-65
198 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 69-67-62
199 - Harry Hall (ENG) 68-65-66
200 - Max Greyserman 70-67-63, Will Zalatoris 65-70-65, Tom Hoge 64-68-68
201 - Cam Davis (AUS) 73-64-64, Adam Scott (AUS) 68-69-64, Sepp Straka (AUT) 69-65-67, Cameron Young 66-67-68, Maverick McNealy 68-64-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 66-66-69
202 - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 68-68-66, Tony Finau 67-69-66, Wyndham Clark 69-64-69
203 - Patrick Cantlay 74-64-65, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-65-67, Keegan Bradley 69-64-70
