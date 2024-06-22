Open Menu

Golf: PGA Travelers Championship Scores

Published June 22, 2024

Golf: PGA Travelers Championship scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (USA unless noted, par-70):

127 - Tom Kim (KOR) 62-65

129 - Collin Morikawa 66-63, Akshay Bhatia 64-65, Scottie Scheffler 65-64

130 - Xander Schauffele 65-65

131 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-64, Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-62, Justin Thomas 68-63

132 - Tony Finau 65-67, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 70-62, Tom Hoge 69-63

133 - Patrick Cantlay 68-65, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 65-68, Rickie Fowler 64-69, Patrick Rodgers 65-68

134 - Denny McCarthy 67-67, Brendon Todd 69-65, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 67-67, Kurt Kitayama 64-70, Wyndham Clark 66-68

135 - Sam Burns 67-68, Adam Svensson (CAN) 71-64, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 66-69

