Golf: PGA Travelers Championship Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 09:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (USA unless noted, par-70):
127 - Tom Kim (KOR) 62-65
129 - Collin Morikawa 66-63, Akshay Bhatia 64-65, Scottie Scheffler 65-64
130 - Xander Schauffele 65-65
131 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-64, Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-62, Justin Thomas 68-63
132 - Tony Finau 65-67, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 70-62, Tom Hoge 69-63
133 - Patrick Cantlay 68-65, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 65-68, Rickie Fowler 64-69, Patrick Rodgers 65-68
134 - Denny McCarthy 67-67, Brendon Todd 69-65, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 67-67, Kurt Kitayama 64-70, Wyndham Clark 66-68
135 - Sam Burns 67-68, Adam Svensson (CAN) 71-64, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 66-69
