Golf: PGA Travelers Championship Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Golf: PGA Travelers Championship scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (x-won at first playoff hole, USA unless noted, par-70):

258 - x-Scottie Scheffler 65-64-64-65, Tom Kim (KOR) 62-65-65-66

260 - Tom Hoge 69-63-66-62, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-64-63-66

262 - Patrick Cantlay 68-65-64-65, Tony Finau 65-67-64-66, Justin Thomas 68-63-65-66, Akshay Bhatia 64-65-64-69

263 - Brian Harman 67-69-65-62, Wyndham Clark 66-68-66-63, Cameron Young 72-66-59-66, Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-62-65-67

264 - Xander Schauffele 65-65-64-70, Collin Morikawa 66-63-66-69

265 - Tommy Fleetwood 67-67-66-65

