Golf: PGA Travelers Championship Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (x-won at first playoff hole, USA unless noted, par-70):
258 - x-Scottie Scheffler 65-64-64-65, Tom Kim (KOR) 62-65-65-66
260 - Tom Hoge 69-63-66-62, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-64-63-66
262 - Patrick Cantlay 68-65-64-65, Tony Finau 65-67-64-66, Justin Thomas 68-63-65-66, Akshay Bhatia 64-65-64-69
263 - Brian Harman 67-69-65-62, Wyndham Clark 66-68-66-63, Cameron Young 72-66-59-66, Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-62-65-67
264 - Xander Schauffele 65-65-64-70, Collin Morikawa 66-63-66-69
265 - Tommy Fleetwood 67-67-66-65
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks trade higher, helped by cheaper yen17 seconds ago
-
Gunmen in Russia's Dagestan kill police and priest in 'terror' attack28 seconds ago
-
Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea44 seconds ago
-
Albania's Daku given two-game ban for offensive chants at Euro 20246 hours ago
-
Wolf attack at French zoo leaves woman seriously injured6 hours ago
-
About eight killed in Israeli air strike on UNRWA aid centre in Gaza: Reports7 hours ago
-
England's Jordan takes third hat-trick of 2024 T20 World Cup9 hours ago
-
England thrash USA to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals9 hours ago
-
French feminists march against far right with days before vote11 hours ago
-
Verstappen the Spanish master as Hamilton makes podium return11 hours ago
-
Afghans hail 'massive win' over Australia at T20 World Cup11 hours ago
-
Paul warms up for Wimbledon with Queen's final victory11 hours ago