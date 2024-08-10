Open Menu

Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's conclusion of the rain-delayed first round of the PGA Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, North Carolina (USA unless noted, par 70):

60 - Beau Hossler

62 - Billy Horschel

63 - Nick Taylor (CAN)

64 - Brendon Todd, Austin Eckroat, Matt Kuchar, Ben Taylor (ENG), Charley Hoffman

65 - Justin Suh, Chris Gotterup, Vince Whaley, Ben Griffin, Mac Meissner, Aaron Rai (ENG), Chad Ramey, Taylor Moore, Trace Crowe

66 - Ben Kohles, Victor Perez (FRA), Davis Thompson, Parker Coody, Adam Hadwin (CAN), Ryan Brehm, Seamus Power (IRL), Justin Lower, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN)

afp

Related Topics

USA Wyndham Thompson Greensboro Austin Chad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World