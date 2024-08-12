Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Leading scores after Sunday's third round of the PGA Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, North Carolina (USA unless noted, par 70, a-denotes amateur):
195 - Max Greyserman 69-60-66
197 - a-Luke Clanton 68-67-62
198 - Ben Griffin 65-70-63, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 67-67-64, Davis Thompson 66-66-66, Cameron Young 67-62-69, Aaron Rai (ENG) 65-65-68, Matt Kuchar 64-64-70
199 - Christian Bezuidenhout (RSA) 70-66-63, Adam Svensson (CAN) 68-65-66, Jacob Bridgeman 68-64-67
200 - Roger Sloan (CAN) 70-65-65, Keegan Bradley 69-64-67, Austin Eckroat 64-72-64
