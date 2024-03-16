Open Menu

Golf: Players Championship Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Golf: Players Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Scores in Friday's darkness-halted second round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted, three players yet to finish round):

130 - Wyndham Clark 65-65

134 - Xander Schauffele 65-69, Nick Taylor (CAN) 66-68

135 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69, Maverick NcNealy 67-68

136 - Matti Schmid (GER) 68-68, Scottie Scheffler 67-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-68, Tom Hoge 67-69

137 - JT Poston 69-68, Brian Harman 72-65, Sahith Theegala 70-67, Pan Cheng-tsung (TPE) 69-68

138 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-69, Harris English 69-69, Chris Kirk 68-70, Taylor Montgomery 68-70, Jason Day (AUS) 67-71, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-73, Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-70, Nate Lashley 68-70

139 - Sam Ryder 70-69, Cameron Young 70-69, Ryan Moore 70-69, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-70, Lee Hodges 69-70

Related Topics

USA Young Wyndham Matsuyama Montgomery Florida

Recent Stories

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

9 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

9 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

9 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

9 hours ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

9 hours ago
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

9 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

9 hours ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

10 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united fro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

10 hours ago
 Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh seri ..

Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series

10 hours ago

More Stories From World