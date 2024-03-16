Golf: Players Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Scores in Friday's darkness-halted second round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted, three players yet to finish round):

130 - Wyndham Clark 65-65

134 - Xander Schauffele 65-69, Nick Taylor (CAN) 66-68

135 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69, Maverick NcNealy 67-68

136 - Matti Schmid (GER) 68-68, Scottie Scheffler 67-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-68, Tom Hoge 67-69

137 - JT Poston 69-68, Brian Harman 72-65, Sahith Theegala 70-67, Pan Cheng-tsung (TPE) 69-68

138 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-69, Harris English 69-69, Chris Kirk 68-70, Taylor Montgomery 68-70, Jason Day (AUS) 67-71, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-73, Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-70, Nate Lashley 68-70

139 - Sam Ryder 70-69, Cameron Young 70-69, Ryan Moore 70-69, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-70, Lee Hodges 69-70