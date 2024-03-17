Golf: Players Championship Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted):
199 - Xander Schauffele 65-69-65
200 - Wyndham Clark 65-65-70
201 - Brian Harman 72-65-64
203 - Maverick NcNealy 67-68-68, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69-68
204 - Sahith Theegala 70-67-67, Scottie Scheffler 67-69-68
205 - Nate Lashley 68-70-67
206 - Taylor Montgomery 68-70-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-69-68, JT Poston 69-68-69
207 - Doug Ghim 71-70-66, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 67-73-67, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-70-68, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-73-69, Pan Cheng-tsung (TPE) 69-68-70
208 - Sam Burns 73-70-65, Adam Schenk 71-71-66, Joel Dahmen 74-67-67, Austin Eckroat 71-69-68, Matt NeSmith 73-67-68, Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-70-70, Matti Schmid (GER) 68-68-72
209 - Peter Malnati 70-73-66, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 70-71-68, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-71-69, Sam Ryder 70-69-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-68-73
Recent Stories
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
More Stories From World
-
Volcano erupts again on Iceland peninsula10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results10 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz hands Sinner first 2024 loss to return to Indian Wells final10 minutes ago
-
Putin's opposition: Dead, jailed or exiled10 minutes ago
-
Niger breaks off military cooperation with US: govt10 minutes ago
-
Trump hails election as 'most important date' in US history10 minutes ago
-
'Bloody' Ramadan Friday as Gaza strike kills 36 relatives19 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro accepts party nomination, will seek third term20 minutes ago
-
Gaza truce efforts revived as first aid ship unloaded20 minutes ago
-
Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro20 minutes ago
-
Police in standoff with suspect in two fatal US shootings20 minutes ago
-
Police operation in Haiti capital against 'Barbecue' gang20 minutes ago