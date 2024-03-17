Golf: Players Championship scores

Open Menu

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted):

199 - Xander Schauffele 65-69-65

200 - Wyndham Clark 65-65-70

201 - Brian Harman 72-65-64

203 - Maverick NcNealy 67-68-68, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69-68

204 - Sahith Theegala 70-67-67, Scottie Scheffler 67-69-68

205 - Nate Lashley 68-70-67

206 - Taylor Montgomery 68-70-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-69-68, JT Poston 69-68-69

207 - Doug Ghim 71-70-66, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 67-73-67, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-70-68, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-73-69, Pan Cheng-tsung (TPE) 69-68-70

208 - Sam Burns 73-70-65, Adam Schenk 71-71-66, Joel Dahmen 74-67-67, Austin Eckroat 71-69-68, Matt NeSmith 73-67-68, Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-70-70, Matti Schmid (GER) 68-68-72

209 - Peter Malnati 70-73-66, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 70-71-68, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-71-69, Sam Ryder 70-69-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-68-73

