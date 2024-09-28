Golf: Presidents Cup Results
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) results from Friday's foursomes matches at the Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Royal Montreal:
United States 5 Internationals 5
Hideki Matsuyama/Im Sung-jae (JPN/KOR) bt Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffle (USA) 7&6
Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (AUS/CAN) bt Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa (USA) 5&4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day (RSA/AUS) bt Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) 1-up
Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) bt Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau (USA) 6&5
Kim Si-woo/Ben An (KOR) bt Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (USA) 1-up
Thursday Four-ball
Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele (USA) bt Ben An/Jason Day (KOR/AUS) 1-up
Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala (USA) bt Min Woo Lee/Adam Scott (AUS) 1-up
Russell Henley/Scottie Scheffler (USA) bt Im Sung-jae/Tom Kim (KOR) 3&2
Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark (USA) bt Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Taylor Pendrith (RSA/CAN) 1-up
Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (USA) bt Corey Conners/Hideki Matsuyama (CAN/JPN) 2&1
