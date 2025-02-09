Open Menu

Golf: Qatar Masters Scores

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's Qatar Masters on Sunday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72):

272 - Li Haotong (CHN) 69-67-67-69

273 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN) 66-72-70-65

275 - Brandon Robinson-Thompson 66-68-71-70

278 - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 69-70-71-68

279 - Jayden Schaper (RSA) 69-69-69-72, Martin Couvra (FRA) 71-69-68-71, Ben Schmidt 73-67-70-69

280 - Adrien Dumont (BEL) 69-71-69-71, Kim Min-Kyu (KOR) 69-67-72-72

281 - Sam Bairstow 67-72-70-72, Matthew Jordan 69-71-67-74, Daniel Brown 69-68-78-66, Niklas Lemke (SWE) 70-68-71-72

282 Ivan Cantero (ESP) 71-72-70-69, Marcel Schneider (GER) 73-69-74-66, Oliver Lindell (FIN) 68-70-72-72, Angel Ayora (ESP) 71-72-68-71, Kristoffer Reitan (NOR) 72-68-71-71

