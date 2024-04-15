Open Menu

Golf: Scottie Scheffler Factfile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024

Golf: Scottie Scheffler factfile

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Factfile on Scottie Scheffler, who won the 88th Masters golf tournament on Sunday for his second major title:

Name: Scottie Scheffler

date of birth: June 21, 1996

Place of birth: Ridgewood, New Jersey

Height: 6ft 3in (1.

91 m)

Weight: 200 lbs (91 kg)

Sport: Golf

Career Major Titles: 2 (2022 Masters, 2024 Masters)

Career PGA Tour titles: 9

Awards: 2022, 2023 PGA Tour Player of the Year; 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year; 2023 Vardon Trophy

More Stories From World