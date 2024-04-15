Open Menu

Golf: Scottie Scheffler Factfile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Golf: Scottie Scheffler factfile

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Factfile on Scottie Scheffler, who won the 88th Masters golf tournament on Sunday for his second major title:

Name: Scottie Scheffler

date of birth: June 21, 1996

Place of birth: Ridgewood, New Jersey

Height: 6ft 3in (1.

91 m)

Weight: 200 lbs (91 kg)

Sport: Golf

Career Major Titles: 2 (2022 Masters, 2024 Masters)

Career PGA Tour titles: 9

Awards: 2022, 2023 PGA Tour Player of the Year; 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year; 2023 Vardon Trophy

Related Topics

June Sunday 2020 Weight

Recent Stories

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

52 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

5 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

5 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

5 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

6 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

6 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World