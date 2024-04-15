Golf: Scottie Scheffler Factfile
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Factfile on Scottie Scheffler, who won the 88th Masters golf tournament on Sunday for his second major title:
Name: Scottie Scheffler
Place of birth: Ridgewood, New Jersey
Height: 6ft 3in (1.
91 m)
Weight: 200 lbs (91 kg)
Sport: Golf
Career Major Titles: 2 (2022 Masters, 2024 Masters)
Career PGA Tour titles: 9
Awards: 2022, 2023 PGA Tour Player of the Year; 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year; 2023 Vardon Trophy
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
France hosts Sudan conference a year into 'forgotten' war43 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli troops who had crossed border43 minutes ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing: emergency officials52 minutes ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike1 hour ago
-
Beijing half marathon probes 'embarrassing' win by Chinese runner1 hour ago
-
'The country failed': S. Korea ferry victims' families 10 years on2 hours ago
-
Macron says Olympic opening ceremony could move from river to stadium if security threat2 hours ago
-
Shakira, Taylor Swift, Men in Black? Coachella 2024 takeaways3 hours ago
-
Marcos says will not hand Duterte to ICC over drug war3 hours ago
-
Shakira, Taylor Swift, Men in Black? Coachella 2024 takeaways3 hours ago
-
Top Syrian officer faces war crimes charges in Swedish court4 hours ago
-
Police probe killer's targeting of women in Sydney mall attack4 hours ago