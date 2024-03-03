Open Menu

Golf: SDC Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's SDC Championship at St Francis Links in the eastern Cape, South Africa, on Sunday (par 72):

276 - Jordan Gumberg (USA) 68-69-71-68, Robin Williams (RSA) 69-67-71-69

Gumberg won play-off at second extra hole

278 - David Ravetto (FRA) 70-70-68-70

280 - Marcus Armitage (ENG) 71-69-70-70, Nick Bachem (GER) 67-71-71-71, Daniel Brown (ENG) 66-67-72-75, Jamie Donaldson (WAL) 70-71-71-68, Andy Sullivan (ENG) 70-71-66-73, Connor Syme (SCO) 67-71-67-75

281 - Jbe Kruger (RSA) 69-69-72-71, Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 72-73-69-67

282 - Gavin Green (MAS) 70-69-75-68, Casey Jarvis (RSA) 71-70-71-70, Tom McKibbin (NIR) 69-70-71-72, James Nicholas (USA) 68-69-70-75

More Stories From World